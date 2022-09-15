Is Big Little Lies Season 3 happening? Get the latest updates!

Big Little Lies Season 3 hasn't yet been confirmed. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show since HBO dropped its finale of the second season on July 21, 2019.

The American drama series Big Little Lies launched back in 2017 and gathered an enormous fanbase worldwide. Despite receiving positive reviews in the second season of Big Little Lies HBO is silent on the matter.

Big Little Lies is based on the book of the same name, which is written by Liane Moriarty. It is a dark comedy series about three mothers. Their children are first graders and life is easy and happy for them until they choose to unravel the point of murder.

There have been numerous hits from the cast members that they want to get back to do more on Big Little Lies Season 3. Previously in an interview, Nicole Kidman showed her eagerness to return to the series. She stated, "I think we'd all love to do a Big Little Lies Season 3, you know? The idea of being together and, you know, a point in your life where you go, 'It's nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around, let alone on a hit show like that. So, you know, but that is not, it's not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it."

While speaking with the fashion beauty magazine Marie Claire Australia she told that she is hopeful on the series makers, David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty would come up with fresh ideas for Big Little Lies Season 3.

"Reese and I talk or text once a week. She's just moved back to Nashville and we're really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoe and Laura and they're in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!"

Fans shouldn't lose hope because renewal-related issues are not new to Big Little Lies. Season 2 too faced some hitches before its release. In the 69th ceremony of the Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO revealed that Season 2 could be possible. Later in 2017, the director of the first seven episodes of Season 1, Jean-Marc Vallée came out strongly against the idea of producing a second season. He told, "If we do a season two, we'll break that beautiful thing and spoil it."

However, after several complications, Big Little Lies Season 2 happened and was released on June 9, 2019. Before that, Big Little Lies season 2 director Andrea Arnold lost creative control of the season, and HBO issued an official statement announcing that there won't be a Season 2.

Several actors are willing to return in Big Little Lies Season 3. If Big Little Lies Season 3 happens, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz might return as the five women in Monterey, California.

The debates are still ongoing and the future of HBO's The Big Little Lies is unpredictable. So it's quite hard to guess the future of Big Little Lies Season 3. We have to wait for the official renewal announcement of Big Little Lies Season 3.

