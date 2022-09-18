Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds announces split from wife Aja Volkman

Dan Reynolds, the lead vocalist of Imagine Dragons, and his wife Aja Volkman are separating. Reynolds shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans for their love and support over the years.

''I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years,'' the 35-year-old singer wrote.

Reynolds and Volkman, who is the lead singer of the rock band Nico Vega, tied the knot in 2011.

They are parents of four children together -- Arrow (10), twins Coco and Gia (five) and Valentine (two).

The couple had earlier split up back in 2018 but reconciled the following year. At the time, Reynolds had said that he and Volkman had begun "dating" and had paused divorce proceedings.

