Varun Tej to make Hindi debut with action-drama film

It will mark the directorial debut of adman Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.Tej, known for hit Telugu movies such as Kanche, Fidaa, Tholi Prema and Gaddalakonda Ganesh, said he is excited to play the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the new film.Partnering with global giant Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda and director Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, we strive to make a film that we hope will be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force.The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:42 IST
Actor Varun Tej will be making his Hindi debut with an action-drama film, inspired by the Indian Air Force, the makers announced on Monday. Based on true events, the movie will be shot in both Hindi and Telugu. It is described as a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

The film will showcase the indomitable spirits of India's heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that the country has ever seen.

The untitled project will be produced by Pictures International Productions and Rennaisance Pictures. It will mark the directorial debut of adman Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Tej, known for hit Telugu movies such as ''Kanche'', ''Fidaa'', ''Tholi Prema'' and ''Gaddalakonda Ganesh'', said he is excited to play the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the new film.

''Partnering with global giant Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda and director Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, we strive to make a film that we hope will be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force.

''The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles. As an (IAF) officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film. I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audiences react to this one,'' the 32-year-old actor said in a statement.

Hada has also penned the script in collaboration with Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar. The bilingual movie is expected to go on floors by the end of 2022 and will be released theatrically in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

