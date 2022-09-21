Chicago P.D. Season 10 to center around Burzek, says showrunner

The highly sought-after Chicago P.D. Season 10 will be centered on Burzek. NBC Chicago P.D. Season 10 will premiere today a few hours later at 10 p.m. Chicago P.D. S10 will reach the milestone of 200th episode.

The whole ninth season revolves around Anna and Voight. Fans are shocked by the death of Anna (Carmela Zumbado), and it was Voight's (Jason Beghe) responsibility to protect her.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Gwen Sigan was asked whether Burgess and Ruzek will move in together. He answered that Episode 2 of Season 10 will focus on Burzek.

"We'll get some answers," Sigan tells TVLine. "They're kicking off and getting a little more stable and surefooted in that second episode of this season."

Marina Squerciati, who plays Burgess, notes that the Intelligence officer will "come to a point where she'll decide whether to do it or not, whether to move forward in a relationship with Ruzek or not. There's a lot more to work on, but it's an exciting move for both of them."

Squerciati also said why Kim is unwilling to have a relationship with Ruzek. "She'll come to understand that it has really fractured her and hurt her, and that has affected her relationship with Ruzek," Squerciati shares Sigan's explanation. "She needs to solve herself before she moves forward with him."

The creators already confirmed earlier that all the crime-fighting heroes are returning to the series. This includes Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, La Royce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater and Amy Morton as Trudy Platt. Hopefully, some new faces will also join Chicago P.D. S10.

In the same interview with TV Line, Gwen Sigan also said Jesse Lee will play as Det. Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10

"Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he's departing in, and we did build to it, and we did have a chance to do that," she says. "We tried to keep it as grounded [as possible] and do justice to Jesse and how great he is. He puts in a very good performance in all of it. It's going to be really impactful."

While talking about Season 10 reaching the 200th episode, she said it will be 'special.' Sigan said, "We want to do something really special," "We want to do something exciting and fun, action, character-based… Just a ride is what we're going for. It should be fun."

Chicago P.D. Season 10 is titled "Let It Bleed." Below, you can see the full synopsis Chicago PD season 10 Episode 1.

"Still reeling from the death of informant Anna, Voight faces a new threat as he tries to keep the neighborhood clean; new wrinkles develop in the Upton, Halstead and Voight dynamic; the team gets a new chief."

