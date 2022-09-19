Is Melissa Benoist returning as Supergirl for DC Spin-off?

CW superhero series, Supergirl has delivered the most incredible adventure and entertainment that the small screen viewers had ever seen. Melissa Benoist who played the title role across the six seasons has been hugely praised for her performance as Kara.

The drama won millions of hearts across the world. Supergirl is the first female-led story for the small screen after Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman came to an end 36 years earlier. After a six-year-long journey, unfortunately, the creators were bound to wrap up the fifth season quickly due to the pandemic. At the time, it was announced that there will be no Supergirl Season 7, and the series concluded with the sixth season.

Even though CW concluded the Supergirl series on The CW, there is still more to tell about the titular Girl of Steel. In this year's Canadian Fan Expo, stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch hinted that Melissa Benoist wants to play Kara in Superman & Lois. No wonder fans are excited to hear this.

While Hoechlin gushed about his on-screen cousin, Tulloch revealed that Melissa Benoist had considered returning to the role. "She has expressed interest to me in doing it. I know that we would love to work with her again and Grant [Gustin] and everyone else," she told the crowd at the event.

But she also explained that due to the pandemic, it might not be possible. "Ever since we started the show, Covid has been a reality which is why we haven't done any of the crossovers or anything like that. So we just can't speak to whether or not that's feasible," she said.

Instead of talking about the crossovers, Tyler Hoechlin praised Melissa Benoist, "Melissa is the sweetest she's the greatest. I think she was born to play that role. I had so much fun guest starring on the show… [About] the crossovers, you couldn't say nice enough things about her. She really is the best," Hoechlin said during the Q&A.

Superman & Lois is an American superhero drama television series developed for The CW by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, based on the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Superman & Lois was announced as a pilot in October 2019 and was ordered to series in January 2020. The series premiered on The CW on February 23, 2021. In March 2022, the series was renewed for a third season.

Superman & Lois Season 3 is yet to get a release date! Stay tuned to get more updates on the CW superhero series.

