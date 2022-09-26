Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271 initial spoilers revealed & theories explained!

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271 will solve another time leaper mystery. The last chapter is one of the important chapters which produced nail-biting moments for the readers. Searching for the time jumper has begun, and Shinchiro is ready to bring his brother, Mikey back to life.

The initial spoiler for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271 is out in several panels of social media. Most of the panel leaked Shinichiro and Sanzu reacting with shock, most likely after meeting the mysterious third-time-leaper. Though the exact identity of the mysterious man is yet to be revealed but he is visible to them. His face is hidden by his long and messy hair.

We also find the truth that a time leaper must have a trigger to go back in time. Earlier we learned how Takemichi saves Hina's life. The same thing happened when Shin wanted to save his sister.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271 is titled "An empty desire." Shinichiro took Sanzu to meet the third-time traveler under the bridge. It seems Haruchiyo will act as Shinichiro's trigger, as there is no reason for the boy to work with the other time traveler. Shinichiro will once again go to the same Dark Impulses that Mikey possesses before. The first-time-leaper has shaggy and small hair.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271 spoilers also suggest that fans will see someone playing with a toy plane different from Mikey's Concord. The first time we learned about Mikey's Toy plane was in the manga when he entered into the dark impulses. At that time Mikey and Senju were still toddlers.

Back to the present, in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271, the identity of the boy playing with the plane is still unknown. According to Sportskeeda, Shinichiro and Sanzu are likely to talk with the time-leaper which might make them speechless. It might be the time traveler tells some secret about their private life.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271 is set to be released on September 28, 2022. These all are the theories of the upcoming segment. We will come up with Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 raw scans as soon as they are released. But we would advise all readers to read the Tokyo Revengers manga after its release on official platforms.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

