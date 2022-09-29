The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2: Creator talks about Kimberly’s new love interest

The comedy-drama, The Sex Lives of College Girls will be back in November. Ahead of Season 1's finale last December the series was renewed for Season 2 by producer Mindy Kaling and showrunner Justin Noble for HBO Max. We have to just for an exact release date for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 which might be announced soon.

"We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not," HBO's head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max said in her statement.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 will continue where the series left. Many assume that Jackson (Mitchell Slaggert) will be the love interest of Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) as her involvement with Nico (Gavin Leatherwood), Leighton's older brother might not work well. Nico has cheated on Kimberly in the last season.

Recently, EW has revealed the "half-naked" first-look image of hottie Jackson. co-creator Justin Noble said to the media, "One thing I wanted to touch on in season 2, and [co-creator] Mindy [Kaling]'s really passionate about as well, is making a real stamp on our show about climate change, but doing it in a fun and light way. So he will be a climate refugee coming from a different school that's had an incident, much like all of the people from Tulane who showed up at Yale in 2005 and were noticeably hotter than the people at Yale."

Also Read: Ethos: A tale of diversity in Turkish society! Know in detail

Will Kimberly find her new partner in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2? In the answer, Justin Noble tells "I won't say who he's attached to, but I will say he's a series regular this season so we'll be seeing quite a bit of him." But he also said that Kimberly will be going to have a new love interest this year.

"There's going to be new interests, whether they're sexual interests or love interests or romance, thrown her way throughout the season. I've always loved shows that keep people on their toes with juggling multiple interests and bringing new people into their lives. She'll definitely have some deeper personal stuff to be dealing with, but there'll be a lot of fun, new, exciting love interests coming her way."

The creator earlier mentioned that The Sex Lives of College Girls S2 will also continue Leighton's journey. The first season ends by showing a grown-up relationship between Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and Canaan [Christopher Meyer]. The new season will pick up with "their relationship where it was. Besides, Bela is ready to enter into a new relationship.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 is gearing up for release on November 2022 at HBO Max. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the HBO Max series.

Also Read: Heartstopper Season 2 officially commences filming with 4 new cast members