Euphoria Season 3: Colman Domingo opens about his role Ali

Euphoria is one of the biggest shows on TV right now. Euphoria, HBO's second most-watched show since 2004 behind Game of Thrones is announced for Season 3 via the series' Instagram account. After a long delay, the second season premiered in January 2022. The series has received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Zendaya won two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

On February 4, the creators shared a short clip on Euphoria's official Instagram Account with the caption "#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3." The story of Jules, Maddy, Nate, Cassie and co will be continued.

Many assume makers will not take much time to release Euphoria Season 3 as the second season has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If everything runs smoothly we could expect the third outing in 2023.

Speaking with Deadline, Colman Domingo who played Ali Muhammed in the series teases the future of the series. "Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually," said, Domingo "Here he's talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times. It's an organism and he wants it to keep shifting it in many ways and I think he's going to take some really big swings actually with Season Three."

The teen drama is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The television series is created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO. Euphoria tells the story of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a teenage drug addict who recovers and struggles to find her place in the world and follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, self-harm, family, friendships, love, and sex.

The second season gives us a bittersweet ending. Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are still broken up. Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Faye are arrested while Ashtray was killed in a shootout with a S.W.A.T. team. Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) confront each other. Nate (Jacob Elordi) betrays someone else close to him in order to protect his future. Fez (Angus Cloud) and Ash (Javon "Wanna" Walton) go to battle as the worst-case scenario occurs. Rue and Lexi try to rekindle their friendship.

Though the plot for Euphoria Season 3 is kept under wrap, however, while talking about Rue and Jules' relationship, Hunter Schafer said to Variety that they both still love each other.

"I think they still love each other a lot. They'll always have the beautiful memories they made together — as well as the tough ones. I hope they can look back at that relationship and smile at some point," said Hunter Schafer.

Furthermore, actress Barbie Ferreira said to Variety, fans will see Kat in Euphoria Season 3. She said, "It's a really big cast, so we'll see."

In an interview with Life and Style mag, Zendaya weighed in on what's to come in Euphoria Season 3.

"We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment, and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end," the actress told Variety in April 2022. "I think that was expressed through her watching Lexi's play. … Rue wants to be here and it's up to her now. I really hope that we can explore her life in the future, closer to the other side and her sobriety journey."

In terms of the cast, almost all the stars will return for Season 3, as the upcoming installment will continue Rue's story from the end of Season 2. That means we could expect Zendaya as Rue Bennet, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, AlexaDemie as Maddy Perez, and Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs to return in Euphoria Season 3.

The release date for Euphoria Season 3 is yet to be revealed. We will share all the updates as soon as we get anything new in the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

Also Read: You Season 4 to premiere in 2 parts in Q1 2023! Explore the plotline