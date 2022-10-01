My Hero Academia Chapter 368 latest leaks give a full photo of Toru Hagakure

My Hero Academia Chapter 368 is the upcoming issue to reveal the identity of Toru Hagakure. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the invisible girl would look like. A few chapters back, the manga hints about AFO's agent in U.A. named Toru Hagakure. While AFO talks to Dabi about the plan to reach their goal seemingly, there is a traitor behind the wall.

Toru is a fairly short girl with a completely invisible body. She is only identifiable through held or worn objects, like pieces of clothing and accessories, and when clothed, her body appears to be slender yet fairly curvaceous. Later, after refracting the light off of Yuga Aoyama's Navel Laser, it's shown she has short, wavy hair, big round eyes, and bushy eyelashes.

Weekly Shōnen Jump reveals the full-color page cover of My Hero Academia Chapter 368. The full photo shows that she's wearing nothing but gloves and shoes. There are a few "KEEP OUT" tapes covering her body.

My Hero Academia Chapter 368 is titled "Roaring One for All." The chapter begins with Deku's fight against All For One. In My Hero Academia Chapter 367, AFO said that Shigaraki no longer exist, as they have merged. But it seems AFO's original personality remains stronger.

The raw scans were leaked , and several spoilers surfaced over the Internet. We will get back with more BNHA (Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 368 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they come. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

My Hero Academia Chapter 368 will be officially released in Japan on October 2, 2022. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus. Readers who want to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters can get those for free on VIZ Media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

