Black Clover Chapter 340: Asta’s training finally begins! Are Ki, Sorcery related to Anti-Magic?

Black Clover Chapter 340 is one of the vital chapters of the manga, and it is returning on Sunday after a week's break. The upcoming chapter will show more about the Land of the Sun.

Asta's biggest regret is failing to protect his sister Lily. Black Clover Chapter 340 will feature Asta meeting Liebe. After Asta is found in Hino Country and healed by Ryuya Ryudo that we saw in the last few chapters, he also healed Liebe who is also recovering somewhere. Asta wants to know more about the mysterious shogun who saved him after Sister Lily's deadly attack. Asta also came to know that the man was a friend of Yami.

Black Clover Chapter 340 will showcase more on Ryuya Ryudo, the mysterious shogun. Ryudo is aware of the recent ongoing fight in the Clover Kingdom. He knew that Asta cannot fight the battle with his power. So he suggests Asta get some training before rejoining the fight.

Fans could see the training session of Asta starts in Black Clover Chapter 340. Asta will likely train to become a Samurai as Ryuya has a huge knowledge of demons' power. He will teach Asta and Yami how to deal with the demons.

According to Sportskeeda, there could be a relationship between the Sorcery system, Ki and anti-magic. After reuniting Liebe, the two make their way to the bamboo forest that grows using youryoku. Hino Country is known for its magic power and ability that the Sorcery system is built upon. According to the Black Clover Chapter 340 spoilers, in the training session Yami will use her youryoku to produce "an explosive amount of power," by cutting a bamboo shoot neatly into two halves. While Asta rejects his ability to do the same, Ryuya suggests feeling the Ki to release all the youryoku in his body.

The spoilers and the raw scan for Black Clover Chapter 340 are yet to be revealed. We will get back with the Black Clover 340 spoilers and the raw scans as soon as it comes. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

According to manga Plus, Black Clover Chapter 340 will be officially released on Sunday, October 2. Audiences in Australia will see the updates on Monday, October 3 at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

