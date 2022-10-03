Left Menu

Mark Wahlberg's childhood residence damaged by fire

The residence where actor Mark Wahlberg once lived with his family was recently damaged by fire in Boston's Dorchester neighbourhood, as per the fire department.

The residence where actor Mark Wahlberg once lived with his family was recently damaged by fire in Boston's Dorchester neighbourhood, as per the fire department. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fire started from a nearby home but later spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said.

Among the buildings was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family lived. Back in 2018 and 2019, Mark visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie 'Wonderland'. In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as "where it all started."

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire but two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. The homes affected by Sunday's fire were a type of classic Boston architecture called a triple-decker, a three-family home that's common in the city.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said 15 people were displaced by the fire. He estimated damage to the buildings at USD 2 million. "It was a total of four three-deckers that were on fire, mostly in the rear of the buildings on the porches. It's a very tight street," the fire commissioner told a news outlet, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

