'Brahmastra' mints Rs 425 crore worldwide, see how team reacted

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' has undoubtedly ended the dry spell of Bollywood at the box office.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-10-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:32 IST
Poster of Brahmastra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' has undoubtedly ended the dry spell of Bollywood at the box office. It's been 25 days since Ayan Mukerji's directorial was released on September 9 and it is still running in theatres.

On Tuesday, Ayan took to Instagram and shared that the film has collected a worldwide box office gross of Rs 425 crore. "#NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! THANK YOU !!!HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE !!!#gratitude #brahmastra," he shared.

Alia Bhatt also shared the update with her fans and followers on Instagram Story. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to 'Brahmastra' and beyond. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

