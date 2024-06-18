Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra: A Return to Power and Controversy in Thailand

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, indicted for defaming the monarchy, has been released on bail. Despite his ousting in 2006 and subsequent exile, Thaksin remains a significant political influence. His return and ongoing activities continue to challenge Thailand's conservative establishment, highlighting the nation's deep political divisions.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:50 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted bail just hours after his formal indictment on charges of defaming the country's monarchy. The indictment adds to a series of court cases that have greatly unsettled Thai politics.

Thaksin, a highly influential figure despite being ousted 18 years ago, reported to prosecutors and faced charges on Tuesday morning. According to Prayuth Bejraguna, spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, Thaksin's bail was approved with a bond of 500,000 baht ($13,000) under strict conditions, including a travel ban outside Thailand.

With his high-profile return from self-imposed exile last year, Thaksin has been perceived as the unofficial power behind the ruling Pheu Thai party. His public appearances and political engagements continue to agitate Thailand's conservative establishment, underscoring the nation's enduring political polarization since his 2006 ouster.

