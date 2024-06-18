Left Menu

Ministry Alerts Power Utilities Amid Record Heatwave Demand

The Power Ministry has issued directives to utilities to stay vigilant and minimize equipment outages due to unprecedented electricity demand driven by a heatwave in northern India. Measures include importing power, reducing maintenance, and ensuring fuel supply, with peak demand reaching 260 GW expected this summer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to soaring temperatures and unprecedented power demand, the Power Ministry has called on all utilities to maintain high alert levels and minimize equipment outages. The advisory comes as northern India faces an intense heatwave, pushing electricity needs to record highs.

Despite the challenging conditions, peak demand in the northern region reached an all-time high of 89 GW on June 17, 2024, met by importing 25-30% of the region's power from neighboring areas. The ministry's efforts include minimizing planned maintenance and reviving long-term static units to ensure maximum generation capacity.

Additional measures include maintaining adequate coal stocks, coordinating hydro station water conservation, and utilizing gas-based plants. The ministry also encourages states to engage in power agreements via the PUShP portal to address surpluses and shortages seamlessly.

