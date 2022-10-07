Elite Season 6 coming in November! Get all the latest updates

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:26 IST
Elite Season 6 is set to premiere on Friday, November 18, 2022. Image Credit: Elite / Netflix
  • Spain

Fans are waiting to see the sixth season of the Spanish thriller teen drama Elite. The good news is Netflix has already announced the release date of the Spanish drama. Elite Season 6 is set to premiere on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Read the official synopsis of Elite, one of the successful titles (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ)

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so."

Following the fifth season's cliffhangers, fans will see the return of André Lamoglia (played as Iván), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Adam Nourou (Bilal) and Manu Ríos (Patrick).

The stars will be joined by new additions Ander Puig (Ser o no ser, El trayecto), Carmen Arrufat (HIT, La inocencia), Álvaro de Juana (HIT, Luimelia), Ana Bokesa (Capítulo Cero, La que se avecina) and Álex Pastrana (Welcome to Edén, Los protegidos).

Elite tells the story of a prestigious school in Madrid called Las Encinas, and revolves around the relationships between three working-class teenage students, who enrolled at the school through a scholarship program, and their wealthy classmates. The fifth season has such a shocking ending that fans are anxious to see what the Elite Season 6 has in store.

The fifth season concluded showing Samuel and Rebeka trying to cover Armando's death by Guzmán. Benjamín convinces Samuel to confess to the police by promising to help him, but he breaks the words after Samuel is arrested.

In a conversation with the police, Samuel agrees to collect the evidence of the principal's involvement in the murder case. Samuel manages to get a convicting SIM card but gets into an argument with Benjamín. Suddenly, he falls into the pool. When his friends arrive, he is dying. They blame Benjamín but he claims it's an accident.

Elite Season 6 will reveal whether Samuel is dead or alive. Benjamín could be arrested for hiding the evidence in Season 6. We could also see a new principal is appointed in the school.

We will keep you updated with any news from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Netflix's Spanish series.

