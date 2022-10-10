Woman jumps into well with three kids, all die

A young woman jumped into a well along with her three small children in Bihar's Kaimur district and all of them have died, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a village falling under Bhagwanpur police station, about 20 kms from the district headquarters.

According to Bhagwanpur station house office Anil Kumar, information was received in the morning that slippers worn by children were found floating inside a well in Patariya village.

Divers were pressed into service and bodies of the 32-year-old woman, her two sons aged eight and three years and four-year-old daughter were fished out, said the SHO.

The police are awaiting the post mortem report to know when the incident took place..

The woman's husband has been detained for interrogation after villagers said that he was addicted to drinking, which often led to quarrels with his wife.

