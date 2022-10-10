Left Menu

Woman jumps into well with three kids, all die

PTI | Bhabhua | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:38 IST
Woman jumps into well with three kids, all die
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman jumped into a well along with her three small children in Bihar's Kaimur district and all of them have died, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a village falling under Bhagwanpur police station, about 20 kms from the district headquarters.

According to Bhagwanpur station house office Anil Kumar, information was received in the morning that slippers worn by children were found floating inside a well in Patariya village.

Divers were pressed into service and bodies of the 32-year-old woman, her two sons aged eight and three years and four-year-old daughter were fished out, said the SHO.

The police are awaiting the post mortem report to know when the incident took place..

The woman's husband has been detained for interrogation after villagers said that he was addicted to drinking, which often led to quarrels with his wife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022