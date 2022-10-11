Song Joong Ki’s ‘Reborn Rich’ is coming in November! Get all the latest updates

Song Joong Ki fans are quite excited about his new K-drama "The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate" which was later titled "Reborn Rich." Song Joong-ki became highly popular for his antihero role in Vincenzo. He is again going to play a villain in the upcoming k-drama.

Song Joong Ki will star in the role of the rich family's secretary who is reborn as the family's youngest son Yoon Hyun Woo. The story starts with Yoon Hyun who has worked for Soonyang Conglomerate for more than 10 years. His job mainly consists of taking care of the family that runs the company. His work is similar to that of a servant, but he is falsely accused of embezzlement by the conglomerate family.

Yoon Hyun will be killed by his boss' men. After he dies, he is reborn as the family's youngest son Jin Do Joon and decided to take revenge after taking over the company.

The series is based on the hit novel "Reborn Rich". The upcoming K-drama is penned by Kim Tae Hee of "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" and "A Beautiful Mind," and helmed by Jung Dae Yoon, the director behind "She Was Pretty" and "W."

The production team said in a statement, (translated by Soompi) "Reborn Rich is a life-reset story of one man who is at death's door but revives as the youngest son of a chaebol family in 1987. It is a project taking place in a special fantasy world with retro [vibes]. None of the characters are ordinary, and they each have their own greed and narrative. The relationships of these carefully woven characters on top of a time of upheaval will deliver enjoyment [to viewers] that is on another level."

In "The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate" Song Joong-ki will portray both Jin Do-joon and Yoon Hyun-woo. Lee Sung-min will be seen as Jin Yang-chul, the head of the Sunyang family. Shin Hyun-been will play Seo Min-young, the prosecutor in the anti-corruption investigation department of the Seoul District Prosecutors Office.

In the supporting role, we will see Kim Nam-hee as Jin Seong-joon, the older brother of Jin Do-joon; Tiffany Young as Rache a friend of Jin Do-joon, CEO of Miracle. Park Hyuk-kwon as Oh Se-hyun, Jin Do-joon's partner; Jo Han-chul as Jin Dong-ki, the second son of the Sunyang family to name a few.

"Reborn Rich" will release via JTBC in the second half of 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on South Korean series!

