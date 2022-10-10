Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 updates: tvN began filming in August & aiming for a 2023 release

Arthdal Chronicles sparked several controversies after its release. For instance, some reports claimed it's a copy of Game of Thrones, while others criticized it for its low-quality CGI). Despite those controversies, tvN announced Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 in June 2019. In February 2020, tvN aimed to film the series next year, but unfortunately, the production was postponed due to the pandemic. Later a source from the production company confirmed to Soompi in April that they're again aiming to prepare for the drama. The good news is after several hiccups, the filming for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 began on August 23, 2022.

According to the February 2022 announcement, Studio Dragon planned to release Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 in early 2023, along with a webtoon and an MMORPG. Writers Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon will be in charge of the script for the second outing, while the season will be directed by The Great Battle's director Kim Kwang-sik.

Jisoo (as Saenarae), Jang Dong-gun (as Ta-gon), Kim Ok-bin (as Tae Al-ha), and Hae-jun Park (as Moo-baek) confirmed that they'd reprise their roles in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. However, Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won are not returning.

In Season 1, Song Joong Ki played twin characters EunSeom and Saya and Kim Ji played Tanya. But actors Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se Kyung will replace Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won, respectively, in Arthdal Chronicles 2.

Arthdal Chronicles tells the story of a mythical land Arth that takes place during the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal are busy with power struggles, while some also encounter love along the way. Eun-seom goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and learns about his true origins in the process.

The K-drama was praised for its interesting storyline and unique setting, touching on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

Also Read: Is Narco-Saints Season 2 happening? Know in detail