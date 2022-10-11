'Goosebumps': Zack Morris, Isa Briones joins star cast

Hollywood stars Zack Morris and Isa Briones have been roped in, as series regulars by Disney Plus for their upcoming series titled 'Goosebumps'. According to Variety, The duo join Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price as previously announced cast members. Five high school students are the main characters of the series, who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must band together to save it, despite and because of their friendships, rivalries, and shared histories. They also learn a lot about their own parents' teenage secrets during this process.

According to Disney Branded Television, the series is influenced by five of the most popular "Goosebumps" books. As per the reports of Variety, Morris will appear in the role of Isaiah, described as "a popular star football player whose financial struggles at home, has him and his family banking on his athleticism to secure him a full ride to college."

Briones will play Jane, who "typically has her head in a book, causing her classmates to think she is a snob but she is just laser-focused on her writing and creating a life that is interesting enough for a memoir", as quoted in Variety. Morris is best known for his part in the popular BBC drama 'EastEnders,' which he played for more than 400 episodes. Other television projects he has worked on include 'The Fades,' 'One Night,' and 'Children in Need.'

The first two seasons of 'Star Trek: Picard' at Paramount Plus are what made Briones most famous. She also appeared in the episode 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' from the second season of FX's 'American Crime Story.' She was also a part of the 'Hamilton' and 'Next to Normal' First National Touring Companies. The 'Goosebumps' show's co-creators and executive producers are Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, with Stoller serving in that capacity through Stoller Global Solutions. The showrunner and executive producer is Kevin Murphy. Executive producers include Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O'Malley, and Iole Lucchese and Pavun Shetty of Original Film. As co-executive producers and writers, Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams will work on the project. Producers will be Sony Pictures Television Studios. Sony currently has TV overall arrangements with Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions.

According to Variety, the most recent 'Goosebumps' feature films debuted in 2015 and 2018 featured Moritz as a producer. The first movie was directed by Letterman. Both films brought in more than $250 million overall. The 'Goosebumps' live-action series on Disney+ is now the second to air. Between 1996 and 1998, the original iteration ran for four seasons and 74 episodes. Each episode of that anthology series was based on a different 'Goosebumps' novel. (ANI)

