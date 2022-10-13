Fans still await Vagabond Season 2! Will it happen in the future?

The popular K-drama Vagabond featuring Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy and Shin Sung-rok, was released in 2019. The premiere obtained the highest viewership ratings in its time slot across all public broadcast networks. All its subsequent episodes were among the topmost searched dramas in South Korea since its premiere. The season continued to rank first in the list until its finale.

The series ended on major cliffhangers, and many viewers believe that Vagabond Season 2 is needed, as there are many unanswered questions to be solved. Vagabond ends with Cha Hoon going on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle. But Dal-gun watches a report of the same plane crash, which Cha Hoon has boarded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash wasn't an accident but rather a planned incident. Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri, a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love.

Vagabond Season 2 may reveal the names of all the culprits of the plane crash. Additionally, the second season would be built upon the love angle of Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi. If it finally happens, Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy would return to reprise their roles to clear the leftover cliffhangers.

Vagabond Season 2 is yet to be announced, but reportedly according to a production insider, the K-drama could return with a second part.

At the end of the first season, Lee Seung-gi told Alkpop, "When you watch the end of season 1, there's no way that the story just ends there, without season 2. When you watch American dramas, many of them end similarly, leaving you going, 'Huh?'. I think the possibility of season 2 depends on the viewers, and of course on business matters. If the opportunity arises, I would like to [work on season 2]."

As there is no confirmation on Vagabond Season 2 on SBS TV, we couldn't guess the release date for the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-dramas.

