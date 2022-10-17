Akhil Sachdeva makes a splendid debut in Punjabi music industry with 'Main Pyar Suneya Si'

Akhil Sachdeva recently made his debut in the Punjabi music industry after a thoroughly successful venture in Bollywood Mere Liye, Galliyan, TereNaal, Door Ho Gaya, Gal Sun and many more - you name them and this man's magical voice mesmerises us each time. We caught up with none other than Akhil Sachdeva as he makes his debut in the Punjabi film industry to discuss his journey so far and his plans ahead. The Door Hogya Reprise version has got amazing reception and Akhil Sachdeva is super happy with the way Door Ho Gaya reprise has come out. The general audience and the fans definitely find it better than the original one and so does he. ''It just gives us a sense of conclusion and that it's done the right away. That's why I feel the song has received such a warm reception from everyone around'', said Akhil. Akhil has a number of exciting projects coming this year and few songs are set to release in the coming days. Speaking on his upcoming work, Akhil said: ''I've worked really hard for each of them over the past year and now it's time for every piece to come out for the world. I'm excited and the fact that I am also making my debut in the Punjabi music industry is the cherry on the cake. Now, I just want my songs to live their own lives and get all the love from the fans.'' Akhil is very excited to be debuting in the Punjabi music industry with not just one but two songs. Both are different types - one is a romantic one while the other is a hard-hitting melody. ''I enjoyed working on both the pieces as I love portraying those emotions and I'm looking forward to more. There are many more surprises in store for you all, so stay tuned.'' Both songs 'Pyar Suneya Si' and 'Meri Qismat' have already released and are now available on YouTube. Apart from his latest music release, Akhil also spoke about his other upcoming works including a project with Hits Music, where he is doing the finale act. ''I am also giving my voice to the fourth season of the very popular series 'Kaisi Hain Yaariyan'. It's just about to release and I want to let my fans know that all the songs are sung by me and one is also written and composed by me. I'm very excited as it's a really popular show'', revealed Akhil. Towards the end of the year Akhil's next song, which is with Shirley will release for a film 'Chatri Wali.' So, yeah it's a packed year and in Akhil's words he is ''totally looking forward to it''! We wish Akhil the very best for his future endeavours and may he continue to mesmerize us as he always does!

