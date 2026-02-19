Akhil Marar Joins Twenty20: A New Chapter for Kerala Politics

On Thursday, acclaimed Malayalam film director and reality show winner Akhil Marar announced his entry into the political arena by joining the NDA-aligned party, Twenty20. Marar, known for his free-thinking approach, often finds common ground with various political parties including BJP, UDF, and CPI(M).

Marar expressed aspirations for significant change in Kerala's political landscape, advocating for a government overhaul while supporting opposition efforts. Twenty20's leadership and vision for development resonate with Marar, motivating his decision to join the party and contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Twenty20, led by Sabu M Jacob, is expanding its influence beyond its stronghold in Ernakulam, challenging existing political norms and aiming for electoral success. Jacob highlighted growing party membership as they align with the NDA, strategically positioning for future electoral victories.