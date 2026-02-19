Left Menu

Akhil Marar Joins Twenty20: A New Chapter for Kerala Politics

Malayalam director and reality show winner Akhil Marar joins NDA ally Twenty20 to contest in upcoming Assembly elections, aiming for governmental change in Kerala. Marar supports Twenty20's development vision, aligning at times with different political parties. The party seeks growth and influence as it enters the NDA alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:30 IST
Akhil Marar Joins Twenty20: A New Chapter for Kerala Politics
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, acclaimed Malayalam film director and reality show winner Akhil Marar announced his entry into the political arena by joining the NDA-aligned party, Twenty20. Marar, known for his free-thinking approach, often finds common ground with various political parties including BJP, UDF, and CPI(M).

Marar expressed aspirations for significant change in Kerala's political landscape, advocating for a government overhaul while supporting opposition efforts. Twenty20's leadership and vision for development resonate with Marar, motivating his decision to join the party and contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Twenty20, led by Sabu M Jacob, is expanding its influence beyond its stronghold in Ernakulam, challenging existing political norms and aiming for electoral success. Jacob highlighted growing party membership as they align with the NDA, strategically positioning for future electoral victories.

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026