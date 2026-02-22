Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP Over Security Concerns

In a fresh political escalation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of political interference following the abrupt withdrawal of his National Security Guard (NSG) cover. Yadav, demanding transparency, criticized the decision, labeling it as another instance of politicized security actions.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister compared his situation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's previous experience, where his security and residence were compromised. Yadav condemned the BJP for maligning the stature of respected individuals, including a Shankaracharya and students, during recent religious gatherings.

Yadav urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a public apology, emphasizing that a true leader should empathize with citizens rather than oversee harsh measures like house demolitions. He cited legal cases against Adityanath, challenging his adherence to constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)