Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP Over Security Concerns

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP of politicizing security measures following the withdrawal of his NSG cover. Yadav calls for an explanation and criticizes the BJP for disrespecting individuals and constitutional laws, while urging the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to apologize for his conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-02-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 00:45 IST
In a fresh political escalation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of political interference following the abrupt withdrawal of his National Security Guard (NSG) cover. Yadav, demanding transparency, criticized the decision, labeling it as another instance of politicized security actions.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister compared his situation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's previous experience, where his security and residence were compromised. Yadav condemned the BJP for maligning the stature of respected individuals, including a Shankaracharya and students, during recent religious gatherings.

Yadav urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a public apology, emphasizing that a true leader should empathize with citizens rather than oversee harsh measures like house demolitions. He cited legal cases against Adityanath, challenging his adherence to constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

