Entertainment News Roundup: Film festival gives Gazans a rare taste of the movies; K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty
Cinema once flourished in Gaza, with audiences flocking to see Arab, Western and Asian films, but the movie houses were torched in the First Intifada in 1987 and then burned down again in 1996 during another wave of internal violence. K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty K-pop boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Film festival gives Gazans a rare taste of the movies
Film buffs in the Gaza Strip, who for decades have been deprived of going to the movies due to the destruction of cinemas during bouts of unrest in the enclave, are enjoying a rare chance to see a slate of films on the big screen. Cinema once flourished in Gaza, with audiences flocking to see Arab, Western and Asian films, but the movie houses were torched in the First Intifada in 1987 and then burned down again in 1996 during another wave of internal violence.
K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty
K-pop boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday. Jin, 29, has put off his service for as long as he can and faces the imminent prospect of a full stint - meaning nearly two years out of the public eye - when he turns 30 in December.
