My Hero Academia Chapter 370 may show another anticipated final war & Deku using his 7 Quirks

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 (Boku No Hero Academia) will continue from the end of the last chapter. AFO Shigaraki is at the edge of death. Deku's massive attack put AFO leaving a hole in his chest. But he doesn't have any intention to leave the fight. My Hero Academia 370 will showcase another Final War that fans are waiting for.

Spoilers alert! This article may contain My Hero Academia Chapter 370 spoilers!

In My Hero Academia Chapter 370 Deku will use all his 7 unique Quirks. it is predicted because he uses so many One For All in battle, so something big could happen where AFO can finally use all of his Quirks.

AFO Shigaraki is stunt seeing what was going on around him as he fell from Deku's attack. He couldn't accept the heroes' mockery of him because he is yet to demonstrate the true power of his body. Moreover, BNHA Chapter 369 ends with the appearance of the Nine lights. AFO Shigaraki screams and approaches the One For All users who stood behind Deku.

Then the chapter focus moves to Spinner who suddenly appears ferocious with the caption "Everything is left to him." In My Hero Academia 370 we could see these Nine Lights may represent the allies that the AFO has abandoned.

Spinner is not in himself. My Hero Academia 370 might show more about him. In the upcoming chapter, fans will see who will fight against Spinner. At the same time, the chapter could also highlight the Prime All For One who was the backstage in last few chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 will release on October 23, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. That means the leaks, scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 346 are expected to be out by Friday, October 21, 2022.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Standard Time – 8 am (October 23)

Central Standard Time– 10 am (October 23)

Eastern Standard Time– 11 am (October 23)

British Summer time – 4 pm (October 23)

Central European Summer time – 5 pm (October 23)

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm (October 23)

Philippine time – 11 pm (October 23)

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 am (October 24)

