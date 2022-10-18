One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers tease Big Mom’s death!

Though the release date for the manga One Piece Chapter 1064 is a few days away still fans can get a clear picture of what the upcoming chapter has in store. The initial spoilers for the chapter are trending online that teases there are some major revelations in store.

Spoilers Alert: This article may contain One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers!

According to Lebrent and Etenboby, One Piece Chapter 1064 is will highlight the Egghead Lab Phase with the title "Kuzan and Augur of Blackbeard pirates." The full-color page cover of the chapter will show Aokiji and Van augur have kidnapped pudding.

And around half of the chapter will continue the story of Law vs BlackBeard. Law uses "amputate", Blackbeard counters. Law uses his 'Amputate' ability, which Blackbeard can counter; shocking Law.

While the fight continues, Pudding will be seen as a hostage on the ship of the Blackbeard although it is yet to be confirmed whether her 3rd eye has been awakening. Fans will only see her locked in a cell and talking to some of the Teach's subordinates regarding Big Moms. She wants to confirm whether she is dead. She said, "If Mom were alive, she would shut you all up."

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 release time & what to expect

The big expose in the story is she confirms that Big Mom is dead. Besides, on the ship, the fight between BB pirates vs Law's crew continues.

In One Piece Chapter, 1064 fans will also get updates on Akainu. He heard about the ongoing fight between Law & BB on "Winner Island."

On Egghead Island, Bonney's rage changed the age of the group of four Bonney with Bonney explaining how Kuma was sentenced to life in prison but that there is still something special about him/his powers.

Zoro and Brook stayed on the ship while the other crews get new outfits.

One Piece Chapter 1064 ends with Shaka's conversation with Dragon. Shaka assumes Vegapunk will die soon.

One Piece Chapter 1064 will be officially released on October 23, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 370 may show another anticipated final war & Deku using his 7 Quirks