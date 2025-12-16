Gangster Vinod Khopdi and Associates Arrested for Brutal Murder in Bokaro

In a significant breakthrough, Bokaro district police have arrested notorious gangster Vinod Kumar, commonly known as Vinod Khopdi, and his five associates for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of Jayant Singh, a 40-year-old resident.

The incident occurred after an altercation on December 11. Singh was reportedly abducted, viciously beaten, and his body concealed near the scenic Jalebiya valley. The police acted swiftly, cracking the case and uncovering a string of criminal activities tied to Khopdi.

Vinod, a suspect in 19 criminal cases including violations of the Arms Act, was apprehended along with critical evidence: a vehicle, two mobile phones, and four sticks believed to be tools of the crime. The arrests mark a significant step in curbing organized crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)