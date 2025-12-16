A Heartfelt Outreach: Delhi's Commitment to Children under PM CARES
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with children of the PM CARES for Children Scheme, emphasizing their inclusion as part of the government family. The initiative, launched in 2021, targets children orphaned by COVID-19, focusing on education, healthcare, and financial aid to achieve self-reliance by age 23.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta demonstrated a compassionate connection with children of the PM CARES for Children Scheme at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday. She affirmed their place as family members of the government, emphasizing comprehensive involvement in their educational, health, and emotional development.
The scheme, established in May 2021, targets children orphaned due to the pandemic, aiming to provide sustained support in education, healthcare, and financial stability. Gupta assured these children of ongoing government aid until they achieve self-reliance at 23.
To bolster confidence, Gupta distributed chocolates and facilitated introductions between the children and their respective district magistrates. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to ensuring accessibility and continuous support for those enrolled in the scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
