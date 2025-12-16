Left Menu

A Heartfelt Outreach: Delhi's Commitment to Children under PM CARES

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with children of the PM CARES for Children Scheme, emphasizing their inclusion as part of the government family. The initiative, launched in 2021, targets children orphaned by COVID-19, focusing on education, healthcare, and financial aid to achieve self-reliance by age 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:30 IST
A Heartfelt Outreach: Delhi's Commitment to Children under PM CARES
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta demonstrated a compassionate connection with children of the PM CARES for Children Scheme at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday. She affirmed their place as family members of the government, emphasizing comprehensive involvement in their educational, health, and emotional development.

The scheme, established in May 2021, targets children orphaned due to the pandemic, aiming to provide sustained support in education, healthcare, and financial stability. Gupta assured these children of ongoing government aid until they achieve self-reliance at 23.

To bolster confidence, Gupta distributed chocolates and facilitated introductions between the children and their respective district magistrates. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to ensuring accessibility and continuous support for those enrolled in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025