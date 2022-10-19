Kuruluş Osman Season 4 Episode 3: What to expect from the plotline?

The Turkish historical TV series has successfully launched three seasons. Kuruluş Osman Season 4 has started premiering from October 5. The upcoming episode of Kuruluş Osman Season 4, aka Episode 3 is set to be released on October 19, 2022.

Kuruluş Osman Season 4 begins from the end of Season 3 focusing on Osman's struggles and his whole journey ahead.

Since the fourth season of the Turkish series started, fans are excited with the plot which begins with actions and is full of interesting storylines that engage them till the end of each episode. Kuruluş Osman Season 4 Episode 2 left viewers with several questions in mind.

Kantakouzenos wants to stop Osman Bey to fight against the Vikings. He will be lying to Osman to stop the battle in Kuruluş Osman Season 4 Episode 3 (overall Episode 101). Instead of stopping, Osman Bey goes to Constantinople to start a new plan against the Vikings.

According to the MIK Creations, the channel that analyses Turkish Popular Series, Kuruluş Osman Season 4 Episode 3 may show Kantakouzenos saying to Osman that all these deceits are done on the command of princess Olofira. He is lying because he is afraid of losing the throne that Emperor Andro Nikos might hand over to Olofira. To remove her from his way, he is trying hard to stop the battle.

In Kuruluş Osman S4 E 3, Kantakouzenos will be successful in making Osman agree to stop the battles, but he won't be able to make him out of the traitor's list. Osman does not trust him and sends Konur Alp, the spy from Constantinople to verify everything. Alp informed that the princess cannot do such things. Osman will understand all the plans of Kantakouzenos, who is lying for the throne. But it is hard for Osman to alert the king about Kantakouzenos, as noted MIK Creations.

In the latest chapter, Osman arrives at Constantinople to save Aladdin, as Kantakouzenos said him that the princess can attack him and his Alaeddin Ali. However, Konur Alp will brief everything to Osman. Kuruluş Osman S4 E 3 will reveal whether Konur Alp secretly works as a spy of Osman.

The released trailer of Kuruluş Osman Season 4 Episode 3 shows Konur Alp and the princess on the battlefield. Suddenly, Osman arrives and the Vikings were shocked. Osman will save the spy, Konur Alp and the princess. The secret between Konur Alp and Osman will not be revealed in the upcoming outing, but Olofira will be doubtful seeing Osman save her.

Fans can find Kuruluş Osman Season 4 streaming exclusively on HBO Max. We will surely keep you updated with the spoilers of all the segments. Stay tuned!

