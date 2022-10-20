Left Menu

Vicky Krieps, Dacre Montgomery to lead ghost story 'Went Up The Hill'

20-10-2022
Hollywood actors Vicky Krieps and Dacre Montgomery will topline the upcoming ghost story ''Went Up The Hill''.

An Australia-New Zealand co-production, the film is directed by Samuel Van Grinsven from a script he co-wrote with Jory Anast, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

''Stranger Things'' star Montgomery plays Jack, who travels to New Zealand to attend the funeral of his long-estranged mother, who abandoned him as a child.

There, he meets her widow, Jill (Krieps), whom he hopes will provide him with the answers he seeks — only for his mother's ghost to appear and inhabit both of them, placing them all in danger.

''Went Up The Hill'' is being produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films, as well as Vicky Pope of POP Film.

Krieps broke out with her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's ''Phantom Thread'', opposite Daniel Day-Lewis, and later appeared in ''The Girl in the Spider's Web''. Her most recent film was ''Old'', directed by M Night Shyamalan.

Montgomery is best known for essaying the role of Billy Hargrove on the second and third seasons of Netflix's hit series ''Stranger Things''. He has also featured in movies such as ''Power Rangers'' reboot and ''Elvis''.

