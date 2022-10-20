Left Menu

Katrina Kaif stuns in red sharara saree in latest pictures

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in a red saree for the Diwali bash.

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:19 IST
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Katrina Kaif who is the glamour queen of the industry nailed the ethnic look in red sharara saree. The 'Phone Bhoot' actor dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she looked resplendent in a red sharara saree. She accessorised with a pair of traditional earrings and completed her look with minimal makeup and a black bindi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj7ZBhqPhZo/ She attended a star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai on Wednesday with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The star couple is celebrating their first Diwali party with Vicky post the wedding.

Soon after the 'Race' actor shared the pictures, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped fire and heart emoticons. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set for the release of 'Phone Bhoot'. The horror comedy, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is slated to release on November 4.

Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She also has been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

