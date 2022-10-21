Chicago P.D. Season 10 bringing back Jesse Lee Soffer as director (Plus Episode 6 updates)

Chicago P.D. Season 10 says goodbye to Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) with an emotional episode in the first part of the series. Soffer made his final appearance with the third episode of the season, "A Good Man", on October 5, 2022. Halstead hasn't left the city yet. Soffer will be returning to play a behind-the-scenes role in Episode 16 which will premiere in 2023.

In August, he confirmed that his appearance will be the last in Chicago P.D. 10 Episode 3 but recently Variety confirms that he is returning as a director of Episode 16. In Episode 3 Jay Halstead resigned from Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (played by Tracy Spiridakos) and took an army job in Bolivia.

During their emotional scene, Halstead told Upton that "It's black and white, it's good and bad, it's right and wrong, and it's no more of this. I need that. I need that back. I fly out today. It's not forever, it's eight months, maybe a little longer. But I swear to you that we're gonna get through this because you're the love of my life, and if I'm yours, then you'll know that you have to let me go."

Additionally, the guest star, Benjamin Levy Aguilar who played Officer Dante Torres in Season 9 is promoted to a series regular in the tenth season of the police procedural television series.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6 is the upcoming segment to be released on Wednesday. Though NBC hasn't announced the exact number of episodes included in the tenth season but according to February 27, 2020 report, the season is set to contain the two-hundredth episode of the series.

The highly sought-after Chicago P.D. Season 10 will be centered on Burzek. After the death of informant Anna, Voight is trying to keep the neighborhood clean but he is facing new threats.

Chicago PD: Season 10, Episode 6 is titled "Sympathetic Reflex." Check out the synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Atwater's reactions during a tense arrest are called into question. The team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater's name. TV-14.

Chicago P.D is a Mystery & Thriller crime drama that tells the story of an elite group of patrol and intelligence officers in the Chicago Police Department. Thanks to their intricate personal relationships and action-packed work life, the series always keep viewers on their toes with one story or another. The audience sees how the police officers respond to heinous crimes, like kidnapping, deadly gun shootings and drug trafficking. With all this, the episodes never cease to amaze the viewers with nail-biting situations capable of holding their attention down to the wire.

Chicago P.D. S10 E6 will release on Wednesday, November 2 at 10 PM (ET) on NBC as well as streaming online via catch-up the following day on Peacock. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the NBC series!

