Succession Season 4 team filming in Norway: Know more about the location & storyline

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 21-10-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 12:12 IST
Succession follows the Roy family, owners of media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Image Credit: HBO / Succession
Viewers won't have to wait long to see Succession Season 4, as the series is expected to air in 2023. The production for 10 episodes has begun in New York City on June 27, 2022. According to recent updates, filming is underway in several Western Norway locations, such as the Atlantic Ocean Road, Romsdalen Gondola and Juvet Landscape Hotel. The Roys has been "invited to visit the GoJo founder's homeland."

"Last season we had an important new character and a new storyline, a potential merger with Alexander Skarsgård's tech company," Producer Scott Ferguson tells Variety. He confirms dramatic scenes set against equally dramatic landscapes in Norway lie ahead for the new season, which will air next year.

"When we saw images of the remarkable architecture and setting of Juvet we got really excited," says Ferguson. "Norway is a glorious, natural setting. It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series. We studied different countries, but we realized Norway just has this exceptional landscape — like nowhere else in the world."

The third season was critical acclaimed worldwide. Less than two weeks after the release of Succession Season 3, HBO confirmed Succession season 4 on October 26, 2021. The exact premiere date hasn't been announced yet, however, if the filming end this year and the post-production work takes another five months, we are almost certain that Succession Season 4 will release in Q2 of 2023.

The story of Succession Season 4 will continue to focus on media conglomerate WaystarRoyCo. The family war is now at its peak. The third season of Succession made some sensitive revelations and left the Roy siblings and WaystarRoyco in a tight spot. No wonder fans are expecting a more exciting fourth season that answers all their questions and maybe makes some more disclosures.

