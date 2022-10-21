Is Dracula Season 2 officially canceled? Know in detail

Dracula lovers across the world are desperately waiting for Dracula Season 2. Based on the 1897 novel of the same name by Bram Stoker, the serial is developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. The horror drama is acclaimed and made astonishing records and gathered millions of viewers worldwide. The performance of Claes Bang who stars as the title character has been one of the main attractions for the audience.

The series is nominated for TV Choice Awards under the category of Best New Drama and Best Actor. Claes Bang is nominated as Best Actor.

Dracula's story has reached a natural conclusion as it finished with Dracula finally getting eternal peace, but5 some fans are assuming that Dracula Season 2 could show the story of Dracula's reincarnation. But the show was originally pitched as a limited series, which premiered on January 1, 2020.

Last year in a conversation with Radio Times, Mark Gatiss ( played Frank Renfield) told that there is a possibility of making Dracula Season 2. He earlier said that killing a vampire is a hard task. He also said, "Do you know what I mean? What they do is resurrect."

When the creator Steven Moffat was asked about Dracula Season 2, he said, "that would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it?" He continued, "So you'll have to wait and see."

After that, some rumors of the show's cancellation have been floated over the internet. At the time the lead star, Claes Bang (played as Count Dracula) in the first season told Dracula Season 2 'has not been made'.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Claes Bang said, "I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. "I don't think a decision has been made not to do one. But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one. The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on," Claes Bang opined.

"It was such a pleasure to work with [them] – I mean, it was really, really lovely; all the directors, the writers, producers, and Dolly Wells, and John Heffernan, and Morfydd [Clark], and all of those. It was really, really, really cool," Clae Bang said.

Still, viewers firmly believe that BBC One or Netflix will renew Dracula for Season 2. It is because the series starts with Dracula being dead. But as the story moves ahead it shows Dracula dying and resurrecting several times. Moreover, we also saw the reincarnation of Sister Agatha. Therefore the resurrection of Dracula is highly possible.

We are not very sure about the authenticity of the news, but we are still writing it based on media reports- Hannibal and Dracula are both produced under a unique deal that costs the network much less than other original drama series. Hannibal's license fee is set to go down for season three so the network ultimately decided to renew that show and cancel Dracula (reported tvseriesfinale).

As of now, there is no confirmation on Dracula for Season 2 and therefore no release date. We will update you as soon as we get anything new on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more news on horror series and movies!

