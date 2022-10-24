Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans of its popular "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" shows. The store - open until early January - offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from "Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte's throne from period drama "Bridgerton."

