Stranger Things' Emotional Reveal: Will Byers' Journey Reaches a Milestone

In the final season of Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp's character, Will Byers, comes out as gay, a moment long-anticipated by fans. Directed by Shawn Levy, the episode, 'The Bridge,' aired amid mixed reactions, setting the stage for the series' epic conclusion on both Netflix and select US theaters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:47 IST
A snip from season 5 (Photo/Instagram/@strangerthingstv). Image Credit: ANI
The final season of 'Stranger Things' is drawing to a memorable close as one of its most significant moments unfolds. Noah Schnapp, who brings Will Byers to life in the acclaimed sci-fi series, revealed insights about his character's pivotal coming out scene in the last season of the beloved Netflix show.

Schnapp, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, described his anticipation for this moment, which he sensed while reading scripts for the initial episodes of 'Stranger Things 5.' By the time he reached the second-last episode, 'The Bridge,' the scene felt profoundly personal, resonating with him on an emotional level. Schnapp expressed how the narrative struck a 'perfect' chord with him, and upon filming, he experienced a significant emotional release.

The episode, co-directed by executive producer Shawn Levy with creators Ross and Matt Duffer, left a lasting impression on Schnapp and his castmates during filming. Despite mixed reactions from fans, this pivotal moment lands at a critical juncture, leading to the series' grand finale. The concluding episode is set to premiere simultaneously on Netflix and in select theaters across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

