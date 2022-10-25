House of the Dragon: Co-creator shares what to expect in Season 2

The tenth episode of The Game of Thrones prequel series, titled "The Black Queen" has dropped on October 23, 2022. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood", the drama is set 200 years before the events that played out in "Game of Thrones" and focus on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

The latest season finale ends with Princess Rhaenys announcing King Viserys's death and Prince Aegon's usurpation of Dragonstone. Shocked, Rhaenyra suffers a miscarriage. Ser Erryk brings Viserys' crown and Rhaenyra is announced to be a queen Prince Daemon, believes Viserys was murdered, and this is high time for war. Vhagar kills Lucerys and Arrax. Here is the synopsis of "House of the Dragon Episode 10."

"On Dragonstone, Princess Rhaenys announces King Viserys's death and Prince Aegon's usurpation. Shocked, Rhaenyra suffers a miscarriage. Prince Daemon, believing Viserys was murdered, urges war. Ser Erryk brings Viserys' crown and Rhaenyra is declared queen. Ser Otto arrives to present Aegon's terms for Rhaenyra's concession; she prevents Daemon from killing Otto and delays answering. Privately, Daemon is angered by Rhaenyra considering concession to unify the realm against the threat foretold by Aegon the Conqueror's dream."

The Synopsis continues: "Rhaenys persuades a still-recovering Lord Corlys to pledge House Velaryon's allegiance to Rhaenyra's "Black" faction; Daemon plans to recruit more dragonriders and awakens the large dragon Vermithor. Rhaenyra sends Princes Jacaerys and Lucerys as envoys to secure Houses Arryn, Stark, and Baratheon as allies. At Storm's End, Lucerys meets Lord Borros Baratheon, who refuses to support Rhaenyra for offering him nothing. Prince Aemond is also present, who at Aegon's arrangement would marry Borros' daughter. Aemond demands an eye from Lucerys as retribution. Borros allows Lucerys to leave on his dragon, Arrax, but Aemond pursues him on Vhagar. The fractious dragons defy their riders' commands; Arrax burns Vhagar; incensed, Vhagar kills Lucerys and Arrax, stunning Aemond. Daemon informs Rhaenyra of Lucerys' death, devastating and enraging her."

House of the Dragon is already proving to be a rating hit and renewed for season 2 in August. Sapochnik departed as showrunner after the first season, leaving Condal to serve as the sole showrunner for the House of the Dragon Season 2. Alan Taylor, who directed multiple Game of Thrones episodes, will join in House of the Dragon Season 2 and serve as an executive producer and direct multiple episodes.

The co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal tells Variety that they will start filming House of the Dragon Season 2 in 2023. Plus the new outing will premiere next year. Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons will be continued in Season 2.

Condal also revealed "plenty of scopes to come" in House of the Dragon Season 2 with King's Landing, Dragonstone and Driftmark.

"The show definitely has to expand its scope in the second season. Just as the original "Game of Thrones" grew in scope and expanse as it went, so, too, will ours. We've lived a good bit in three different worlds through this show: King's Landing, Dragonstone and Driftmark. I think those will continue to be the home bases for the show. But a war is coming that requires allegiances from different kingdoms and armies all over the map of Westeros. I don't think we're going to get quite as vast as the original "Game of Thrones" did in its final analysis. But there are definitely many more new worlds to come, and new worlds that you haven't necessarily seen in the original show, either. Rest assured, plenty of scope to come," said the so-creator.

