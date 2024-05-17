Russian guided bombs kill one, injure four in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 18:56 IST
Russian guided bombs killed at least one person and injured four others in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Friday, local officials said.
It was not immediately clear what came under attack, but the regional governor said those injured were civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
