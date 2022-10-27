Elite Season 7 to feature some new faces, plus Omar Ayuso's return

Ahead of the release of the Spanish popular series, Elite Season 6, Netflix renewed the seventh season of the drama. The streamer has not officially announced Élite Season 7, but the news has been shared via the official Instagram account of the series with a brand new teaser.

The post has also shared the cast list with the caption, "Meet the new faces joining #Elite7 👀 watch out for a surprise," the series wrote on Instagram." The short clip shows the newly joined actors of Elite Season 7, including Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi and Fernando Líndez.

Omar Ayuso, who played Omar Shanaa in the first five seasons, is also on the cast list of Elite Season 7.

Elite Season 6 is set to premiere on Friday, November 18, 2022. The sixth season will follow the cliffhangers of Season 5 with returns of the stars André Lamoglia (played as Iván), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Adam Nourou (Bilal) and Manu Ríos (Patrick).

The new additions in Elite Season 6 are Ander Puig (Ser o no ser, El trayecto), Carmen Arrufat (HIT, La inocencia), Álvaro de Juana (HIT, Luimelia), Ana Bokesa (Capítulo Cero, La que se avecina) and ÁlexPastrana (Welcome to Edén, Los protegidos).

Read the official synopsis of Elite, one of the successful titles (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ)

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so."

As of now, there is no release date for Elite Season 7. We will keep updating you on Élite drama. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for news on more Spanish series.

