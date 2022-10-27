Left Menu

Elite Season 7 to feature some new faces, plus Omar Ayuso’s return

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 27-10-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 11:21 IST
Elite Season 7 to feature some new faces, plus Omar Ayuso’s return
Omar Ayuso, who played Omar Shanaa in the first five seasons, is also on the cast list of Elite Season 7. Image Credit: Omar Ayuso / Instagram
  • Country:
  • Spain

Elite Season 7 to feature some new faces, plus Omar Ayuso's return

Ahead of the release of the Spanish popular series, Elite Season 6, Netflix renewed the seventh season of the drama. The streamer has not officially announced Élite Season 7, but the news has been shared via the official Instagram account of the series with a brand new teaser.

The post has also shared the cast list with the caption, "Meet the new faces joining #Elite7 👀 watch out for a surprise," the series wrote on Instagram." The short clip shows the newly joined actors of Elite Season 7, including Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi and Fernando Líndez.

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkIzGi9Ded7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Élite (@elitenetflix)

Omar Ayuso, who played Omar Shanaa in the first five seasons, is also on the cast list of Elite Season 7.

Elite Season 6 is set to premiere on Friday, November 18, 2022. The sixth season will follow the cliffhangers of Season 5 with returns of the stars André Lamoglia (played as Iván), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Adam Nourou (Bilal) and Manu Ríos (Patrick).

The new additions in Elite Season 6 are Ander Puig (Ser o no ser, El trayecto), Carmen Arrufat (HIT, La inocencia), Álvaro de Juana (HIT, Luimelia), Ana Bokesa (Capítulo Cero, La que se avecina) and ÁlexPastrana (Welcome to Edén, Los protegidos).

Read the official synopsis of Elite, one of the successful titles (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ)

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so."

As of now, there is no release date for Elite Season 7. We will keep updating you on Élite drama. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for news on more Spanish series.

Also Read: House of the Dragon: Co-creator shares what to expect in Season 2

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022