Philippines coast guard says vessel damaged from China's use of water canon

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:41 IST
The Philippines' coast guard accused its Chinese counterpart on Tuesday of using water canon in a disputed area of the South China Sea, which damaged one of its vessels.

"This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China coast guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels," Commodore Jay Tarriela, coastguard spokesperson on South China Sea issues, said in a statement.

