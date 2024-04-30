Left Menu

Cachin earns Nadal's respect in Madrid despite defeat

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:39 IST
After taking more than three hours of Rafael Nadal's time on court, Pedro Cachin wanted one more thing from the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal's shirt.

Cachin, an Argentine with one career ATP title, stretched Nadal over three sets in their first matchup. Nadal won their third-round match in the Caja Magica and Cachin was eager to meet him at the net.

"You made my dream come true for me, thank you," Cachin said. "It's not how the protocol is, but can I get your shirt, towel or something?" "Yes, I'll give it to you, of course," Nadal responded. "Good luck with everything." Nadal shook hands with the chair umpire and waved to the crowd before going to his bag. He grabbed one of his match shirts and a bandanna and gave them to Cachin.

For Cachin, the day wasn't a total loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

