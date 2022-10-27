Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-10-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:53 IST
Outlander Season 7 to have a captivating storyline centered on adult William
Fans will see Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart in the role of adult William Ransom. Image Credit: Starz
The filming for Starz Outlander Season 7 is underway. Outlander Season 7 is being made based on a book titled, "An Echo in the Bone," which is the seventh book in the Outlander series of novels by Diana Gabaldon. The seventh outing is likely to show a time travel once again and may reveal more details on Jamie's past in the form of his son, William.

The story of Season 7 will be centered on the time-traveling of 20th-century doctor Claire Fraser and her 18th-century Scottish Highlander warrior husband Jamie Fraser. As Outlander Season 6 couldn't cover the full book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the EP of the show Toni Graphia assures to show the rest of the stories in the upcoming outing.

An Echo in the Bone focuses on the Revolutionary War but contains a lot of twists and turns along the way. In the book, William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere, has been raised by his stepfather Lord John Grey (played by David Berry). But William is not aware about his birth details and his stepfather.

Jamie Fraser's illegitimate son, William Ransom has been seen in the third season. He is grown up now. Fans will see Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart in the role of adult William Ransom.

"We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season 7 of Outlander, joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life," says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer. "Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and Mac Kenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before."

EP Maril Davis adds, "The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie's son was a daunting task, but Charles' charisma was evident during the audition process, and we are excited to see what he will bring to William's multi layered journey."

Outlander Season 7 will come with more brand new faces including The Witcher's actor Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron, Joey Phillips as Dr. Denzell Hunter, while Izzy Meikle-Small will play the role of Rachel Hunter the sister of Denzell.

As for the release date of Outlander Season 7, Maril Davis has shared a new update on it. Speaking to Digital Spy Davis said he is actually not aware when could the series hit the screen. "I actually don't know! I haven't been told when we will be airing season seven, all I know is we are at the beginning of shooting it now, and that's all I can say."

Further adding, "I think we are on a fairly typical schedule but it is a supersized season."

As of now, there is no release date for Outlander Season 7. Parallel to the series Starz officially move forward with the Outlander prequel which is titled "Blood of My Blood." Starz confirmed that the series is also under development. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more interesting updates on Outlander the historical drama!

