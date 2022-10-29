Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis: Know more about the medical condition

When South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'myositis' and posted an update about her medical condition on Instagram, there was an outpouring of support for her. Not just this! Her recent health update left many pondering what this medical condition is.

Shedding light on the autoimmune condition, Dr S. Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital explained, "Myositis is an inflammation of the muscles. It can be caused by an infection, most commonly viral infection or bacterial infection. It can be autoimmune when your own body attacks the own muscles, drugs, or some injury." "It manifests weakness in the muscles like difficulty in movements, swelling and pain in the muscles. The test that needs to be done is CPK. Another confirmatory test is a biopsy. The treatment for the disease is anti-inflammatory drugs and intravenous immunoglobulins. It may or may not improve always and it might be a controllable disease only and may not be fully curable," he added.

On Saturday, the 'Oo Antava' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. She captioned the picture, "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I slowly realise that we don't always need to put up a strong front." She further wrote, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkSvgOOLV-Z/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=28da810a-13ea-45b1-b5c0-8ad19c525586 In the picture, a microphone was in front of the actor as she watched the Yashodha trailer while facing away from the camera. Samantha made a heart-shaped hand gesture, but she kept her face hidden.

Reacting to the post, her fans, family and friends from the industry poured immense love in the comment section. Earlier, there were numerous rumours that Samantha had flown out of India for medical treatment because she was ill.

The trailer of Samantha's starrer 'Yashoda' was released earlier this week. The trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfil their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges. Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film. Helmed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' will release on 11th November 2022. Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Samantha will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Kushi' alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. (ANI)

