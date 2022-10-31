Telugu series 'Aha Na Pellanta' to premiere on ZEE5 next month

ZEE5 on Monday announced ''Aha Na Pellanta'', an eight-part Telugu language series, will arrive on its platform on November 17. Fronted by Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar, the romantic comedy drama is directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Tamada media. The series revolves around a bride who elopes with her ex-boyfriend leaving the groom-to-be waiting at the mandap. ''The story unfolds when this guy decides to take revenge. The series is a humorous take on revenge and an irrational oath which changes the protagonist's fate forever. '''Aha Na Pellanta' is an intelligent mix of romance and comedy that takes a unique take on relationships. It will throw not one but many surprises to its viewers,'' read the description of the show.

According to Reddy, ''Aha Na Pellanta'' is a story which will entertain the audiences and leave a smile on their face by the end of the series.

''We have worked very hard on this project; each role has been crafted keeping in the nuances of every character in mind. We wanted to make sure that the audience is delivered with a mix of both comedy and drama while making it relatable. ''With our partnership with ZEE5, we are glad that the audience in 190+ countries will get a chance to watch it and we hope they enjoy it too,'' the director said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said ''Aha Na Pellanta'' is a modern-day love story that will connect with audiences at various levels. ''As the multilingual storyteller of India, we take pride in focusing on entertainment by partnering with storytellers for diverse narratives and this Telugu offering is another step in that direction. With a popular star cast, the series has a beautiful narration of complicated relationships with an added pinch of comedy that will make it a great watch,'' added Kalra.

