Left Menu

Singer Lee Jihan killed in South Korea's deadly Halloween stampede

South Korean actor-singer Lee Jihan lost his life in a Halloween 2022 stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. He was 24.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 09:35 IST
Singer Lee Jihan killed in South Korea's deadly Halloween stampede
Late singer-actor Lee Jihan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Singer-actor Lee Jihan was among the more than 150 people who died on Saturday in a Halloween 2022 stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. He was 24. Jihan's demise was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment, Deadline reported.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon," the company said in a statement to South Korean news outlets. Jihan was a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, having competed in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101.

After his stint in a reality show, he began taking on acting roles. In 2019, he appeared in the Korean drama Today Was Another Namhyun Day. South Korean law enforcement officials are investigating the Saturday night tragedy, which left at least 154 Halloween revelers dead.

The incident reportedly occurred when a large group of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity was visiting there, Al Jazeera reported citing the local media. Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene, and many rescue officials performing CPR on people lying in poor condition on the streets. The packed Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital of Seoul took place after Covid restrictions were removed, the local officials said.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a week-long national mourning period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022