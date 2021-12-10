Are Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been dating after Vincenzo’s global success?

The South Korean series Vincenzo ended on May 2 this year and now fans are ardently waiting for the renewal of Season 2. Their demand is to see Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been together again on the screen.

The demand for Vincenzo Season 2 is on its peak these days as the story portrayed a passionate kissing scene between Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been's characters Vincenzo Cassano and Hong Cha Young. There is another strong reason behind fans' demand to see Vincenzo returning on the screens with Season 2.

The reason is netizens are suspecting Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been dating each other. Since filming Vincenzo together, both the actors have been embroiled in dating rumors. They have recently been spotted together at a place that raises suspicions of a romantic link between them.

Recently, the Vincenzo actors Jeon Yeo Been and Song Joong Ki were spotted hanging together wearing matching caps, which grabbed fans' attention. The matter of their dating emerged multiple times on the online forums after circulating snaps portrayed them enjoying time together outside the working zone.

Has Song Joong Ki moved on for seeing someone else after parting ways from Song Hye Kyo? Some netizens are wondering this as two years have passed since Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo divorced each other. However, there is another genuine opinion that one snap taken together (wearing similar caps like a couple) doesn't confirm that they are in a relationship.

On the other hand, the agencies of Jeon Yeo Been and Song Joong Ki have not commented on any possible relationship between them, despite the rumors on their dating are circulating for the last few months.

Let's go back to the possibility of Vincenzo Season 2. In a recent conversation with the South Korean news agency Sports Chosun, Song Joong Ki said a few months back that there have been no talks about Vincenzo Season 2 yet. He was 'personally happy' with people requesting for season 2 but 'realistically speaking, it's not coming out'.

