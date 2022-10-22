Reborn Rich poster & trailer show Song Joong-ki could play a more dangerous antihero character

Fans are excited and counting days for 'Reborn Rich' (Korean: 재벌집막내아들) where they will see their favorite actor Song Joong-ki in an antihero role. Song Joong-ki became highly popular for his antihero role in Vincenzo.

Currently, he has become one of the most discussed topics among Hallyu community on Twitter and other social media platforms. On October 14, Viu shared the new trailer for the series on its YouTube channel, which features three main actors and reveals the K-drama's plot.

One of the three actors, Song Joong-ki said, "This story is about… the revenge of a man who was born into a poor family, and sacrificed his life as a slave to the wealthy family." the actor also said, "………..actually, it's about the youngest son of a wealthy family, swallowing up a business with his greed like a hog………..The true colours of the rich, an invisible war over succession. Filthy bribery and… a man who was reborn as a new person."

A new teaser poster was released announcing Reborn Rich where Song Joong Ki is seen sitting and behind him his father poses for a photo. The caption of the poster reads: "I was reborn into the bloodline of the family that killed me."

The producer teased, "After being born into the bloodline of the Sunyang Group family that killed him, Jin Do Joon shakes up the family's world, and he inevitably ends up facing off against the 'emperor' Jin Yang Chul."

"Although they are the closest of family, Jin Do Joon and Jin Yang Chul have become enemies," they continued. "Please look forward to the blazing chemistry between Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min, who will be portraying these characters' dramatic tale."

The series is based on the hit novel "Reborn Rich" . The upcoming K-drama was named "The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate" and was later titled the same name as the novel.

Song Joong Ki will be seen as a rich family's secretary who is reborn as the family's youngest son Yoon Hyun Woo. The story starts with a focus on Yoon Hyun who worked for Soonyang Conglomerate for more than 10 years. His job mainly consists of taking care of the family that runs the company. His work is similar to that of a servant, but he is falsely accused of embezzlement by the conglomerate family. Yoon Hyun will be killed by his boss' men. After he dies, he is reborn as the family's youngest son Jin Do Joon and decided to take revenge after taking over the company.

As for the cast list, Song Joong-ki will portray both Jin Do-joon and Yoon Hyun-woo; Lee Sung-min will play Jin Yang-chul; the head of the Sunyang family; Shin Hyun-been will be seen as Seo Min-young, the prosecutor in the anti-corruption investigation department of the Seoul District Prosecutors Office.

Kim Nam-hee, Tiffany Young, Park Hyuk-kwon, Jo Han-chul will be in the supporting cast list to play Jin Seong-joon (the older brother of Jin Do-joon), Rache (a friend of Jin Do-joon, CEO of Miracle), Oh Se-hyun (Jin Do-joon's partner), and Jin Dong-ki, (the second son of the Sunyang family) respectively.

Reborn Rich is penned by Kim Tae Hee of "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" and "A Beautiful Mind," and helmed by Jung Dae Yoon, the director behind "She Was Pretty" and "W."

"Reborn Rich" will release on November 18, 2022, and will air on JTBC every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST). Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean series!

Also Read: BST Hyde Park names BLACKPINK as a headliner for the 2023 event