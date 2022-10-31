Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin expecting a baby boy in December! Follow Ye Jin’s daily lifestyle & foods

South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are expecting the birth of their baby boy in December. According to SPOTV, the expected birth time of the baby is December. News about Son Ye Jin's pregnancy have been doing the rounds over the internet for the past few months. Back in June, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Fans are quite happy as their favorite celebrity couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, is going to enjoy parenthood for the first time.

As Son Ye Jin is pregnant, she is currently focusing on her health and parental care. Yesterday she posted an image of the breakfast she has taken. She has also been continuously posting the foods that she is taking during her 3rd trimester.

They also reassure fans, "Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She's calmly preparing for the birth [of her son]."

Soon-to-be-mother Son Ye Jin posted her first baby bump picture on the cover of a fashion Luxury magazine's September (2022) issue. Last June, The Crash Landing on You actress said, "A new life came to us. I'm still bewildered and also feeling the changes in my body every day with worry and excitement. I'm so cautious about this that I did not even inform most of the people around me yet. We will protect this life that has come to us."

Since then, she has continued to give updates about her pregnancy through regular posts.

The popular K-drama couple married this year in March. The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February this year.

Confidential Assignment star, Hyun Bin is also focusing on his upcoming South Korean movie Harbin. The spy movie will portray the story of Korean independence activists in the early 1900s.

