Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid attend Halloween bash together

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who was first linked to Gigi Hadid in September, was spotted hanging out with the model this weekend. According to Page Six, the duo was seen together at Circoloco's massive Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. They along with Bella Hadid, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad arrived aboard the party bus.

"Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking. The group got bottle service," said an insider, reported Page Six. Reportedly, DiCaprio's mask was "half monster, half zombie." Stella Maxwell and Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton also attended the party, which was one of Rob Toma's Teksupport events. Also, there was 'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith, who we hear was dressed as a vampire.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first romantically linked in September during Fashion Week. Page Six reported they were hanging out at a loft party in Soho. They were also spotted at Casa Cipriani. A source told Page Six at the time that the pair were "getting to know each other" and were "taking it slow,." They've "mostly [been] hanging out with groups and solo a handful of times," said an insider.

Later that month, DiCaprio was spotted in Milan the same day Hadid walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)