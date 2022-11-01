Broadcaster and theatre director Upinder Khashu passes away

Well-known broadcaster, actor and theatre director Upinder Khashu passed away on Tuesday at a Gurugram hospital after a brief illness.

Khashu, 70, is survived by his wife, Girija Khashu Watal, also a noted broadcaster of All India Radio (AIR), and two daughters.

Srinagar-born Khashu read news in Urdu and Kashmiri on the erstwhile Radio Kashmir until 1990 when threats from militants forced him to migrate to Delhi. He was provided police protection for a considerable time.

Khashu became a household name in Kashmir after playing a key role in tele-serial 'Chauraha' (crossroads) in the mid-1980s.

He gained national prominence with a powerful performance in hit serial 'Gul Gulshan Gulfaam', telecast in 1987 by Doordarshan. It was one of the first serials based in Kashmir and portrayed camaraderie between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims.

In his later years, Khashu wrote and directed Kashmiri plays that were staged in Mumbai, Delhi and Jammu.

A celebrated stage, TV and film actor, he originally hailed from Zaindar Mohalla Srinagar and started his career as a stage artiste at Vasant theatre as a colleague of Ashok Jailkhani.

He worked in hundreds of plays and serials and in some feature films as well. His last directorial venture, 'Wasa', was staged in Jammu two years ago.

Condoling his death, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, ''In the passing away of Shri Upinder Khashu Ji, the country has lost an eminent broadcaster and theatre director.'' ''An accomplished actor, he was multi-talented and excelled in TV, radio and films. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers,'' Sinha said in his tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah also condoled his death, saying in his passing away a void has been created which will be difficult to be filled.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, ''This is a sad story. We come to know about the passing away of our Kashmiri Pandits like this. I pray for the departed soul and courage to the family at this hour of crises.'' Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said Khashu's death has left a gulf as he was a true son of the soil who always advocated ''kashmiriyat'', brotherhood between all communities of Jammu and Kashmir.

''His plays will echo for time immemorial,'' Bukhari said.

Many prominent former and present employees of Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan Kashmir condoled his death and remembered him as a ''jolly person'' and a ''nice man''.

